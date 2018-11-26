Kings' Cal Petersen: Facing Oilers on Sunday
Petersen will get the start Sunday against Edmonton, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Petersen has lost his last two starts, giving up nine goals combined over the two games. Perhaps a matchup with an up-and-down Oilers squad is precisely what the 24-year-old needs. Then again, Petersen has struggled of late so this could go either way.
