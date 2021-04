Petersen will guard the cage for Friday's road tilt with San Jose, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

For the fourth consecutive game, the Kings will alternate their starting goalie between Petersen and Jonathan Quick. In four starts against the Sharks this season, Petersen owns a .918 save percentage and 2.73 GAA alongside a 1-2-1 record. He'll look to avoid extending his losing streak to three games Friday.