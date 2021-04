Petersen will draw the start for Friday's home game against Minnesota, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Petersen is coming off his best start of the month Tuesday, stopping 24-of-25 shots against Anaheim to snap his personal four-game losing streak. The 26-year-old is sporting a .920 save percentage and 2.67 GAA through 25 games this season. He'll face a tough test against a Wild team that's averaging 3.73 goals per game in April, good for second-most in the NHL.