Petersen stopped 37 of 40 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks on Tuesday.

Petersen was solid in this outing, but couldn't protect a 3-2 lead late in the third period with the Kings down to five defenseman after Drew Doughty (upper body) left the game. Evander Kane tied the game for the Sharks, and Logan Couture beat Petersen for the lone tally in the shootout to complete the Kings' collapse. The 26-year-old Petersen slipped to 1-4-1 with a 2.56 GAA and a .925 save percentage in seven outings. Petersen has started the last two games, taking narrow losses both times, so Jonathan Quick may be due for another start soon.