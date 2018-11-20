Petersen had a 29-save shutout in Monday's win over the Blues.

This is Petersen's first career shutout, and he's been outstanding in his first four NHL appearances, recording a 2-1-0 record and .950 save percentage. At this point, the Kings will ride Petersen's hot hand instead of a more-experienced Peter Budaj until Jonathan Quick returns from a knee injury. Fantasy teams in goaltender-depleted leagues will want to pick up Petersen immediately.