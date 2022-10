Petersen was the first goaltender off the ice Thursday, per Pens Inside Scoop indicating he will be in the road goal against Pittsburgh.

Petersen is 2-0-0 this season, giving up six goals on 35 shots in a win over Minnesota in his first start while improving Tuesday as he gave up three goals on 32 shots in a 4-3 win over Nashville. Petersen will make his second straight start as he faces the Penguins who are 2-0-1 after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens on Monday.