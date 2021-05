Petersen stopped 28 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Petersen snapped his four-game losing streak in a game filled with milestones. Gabriel Vilardi posted his first two-goal game, Quinton Byfield picked up his first NHL point and Anze Kopitar reached 1,000 career points in the contest. Petersen improved to 9-15-4 with a 2.80 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 31 contests. As long as Jonathan Quick (upper body) is out, Petersen is likely to draw starts.