Petersen stopped six of nine shots before being replaced by Jonathan Quick to begin the second period of Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Penguins.

Quick didn't fare much better, allowing three goals and 25 shots over the final two periods, but it was Petersen who got stuck with the loss. The 28-year-old netminder had won his first two starts of the season but given up nine goals doing so, and he'll need better performances to challenge Quick for the top job with the Kings.