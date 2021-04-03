Petersen allowed two goals on 35 shots in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Sharks. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Petersen wasn't bad Friday, but the Sharks' second line was a little better. Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier scored the goals against Petersen, with Rudolfs Balcers adding two assists and an empty-netter. The 26-year-old goalie slipped to 7-8-4 with a 2.49 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 20 appearances. Petersen has generally outplayed Jonathan Quick in recent games, but it'll likely be the latter in net for Saturday's rematch with the Sharks.