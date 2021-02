Petersen will tend the road twine in Saturday's game versus the Coyotes, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Petersen served as Jonathan Quick's backup for the last two games. However, Petersen has earned at least a 1B role this season, as he's registered a .926 save percentage and a 2.49 GAA through eight appearances. The lack of offensive support has handed him a 2-4-1 record, and that's a material concern against Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper.