Petersen led the Kings onto the ice and is expected to start Wednesday's road game versus the Sharks, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Petersen has a 2-2-2 record with a 2.48 GAA and a .923 save percentage through six games in March. The 26-year-old has split time evenly with Jonathan Quick in recent games. Petersen has allowed just one goal in each of his last two outings.