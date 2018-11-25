Kings' Cal Petersen: Gets starting nod
Petersen will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Canucks, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Petersen struggled in his last start, surrendering six goals on 31 shots en route to an ugly 7-3 loss to the Avalanche on Wednesday. The American netminder will look to shake off that poor performance and pick up his third victory of the campaign in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Canucks club that's lost eight consecutive games.
