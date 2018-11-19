Kings' Cal Petersen: Getting another start
Petersen will start his third straight game versus the Blues on Monday, Louie Korac of NHL.com reports.
Petersen made 38 of a possible 42 save versus the Predators On Saturday for a decent .905 save percentage, which was clearly enough to impress the coaching staff and earn another start. The Waterloo, Iowa native was expected to serve as the No. 2 behind Peter Budaj after Jack Campbell (knee) was injured, but it appears Petersen is taking hold of his opportunity in the NHL and won't easily be bumped from the crease.
