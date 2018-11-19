Petersen will start his third straight game versus the Blues on Monday, Louie Korac of NHL.com reports.

Petersen made 38 of a possible 42 save versus the Predators On Saturday for a decent .905 save percentage, which was clearly enough to impress the coaching staff and earn another start. The Waterloo, Iowa native was expected to serve as the No. 2 behind Peter Budaj after Jack Campbell (knee) was injured, but it appears Petersen is taking hold of his opportunity in the NHL and won't easily be bumped from the crease.

More News
Our Latest Stories