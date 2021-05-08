Petersen will draw the start for Friday's home contest against Colorado, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Petersen has been stuck in a slump as of late, going 1-4-0 with a .890 save percentage and 3.40 GAA in his last six outings. He picked up his first win since April 20 in his last outing, allowing just two goals on 30 shots against the Coyotes. Friday will be a tough matchup against a strong Colorado offense, but the 26-year-old will get a slight break with Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) unavailable.