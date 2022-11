Petersen will be in the road goal Saturday versus the Kraken, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Petersen will get the second half of a back-to-back after Jonathan Quick took a 4-1 loss to the Canucks on Friday. Petersen has won two starts in a row, allowing four goals on 44 shots over that span. That's earned him a 50-50 split of time again lately after Quick had started to run away with the starting role earlier in the month.