Petersen will patrol the crease for Monday's home contest against Arizona, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Despite a 3-4-0 record, Petersen has been terrific over his last seven games, recording a 2.02 GAA and .944 save percentage. For the season, the 26-year-old is sporting a .926 save percentage and 2.49 GAA across 20 appearances. In his lone start against the Coyotes this season, Petersen allowed two goals on 24 shots in a victory.