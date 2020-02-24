Kings' Cal Petersen: Guarding crease Sunday
Petersen will be stationed between the pipes for Sunday's home contest against Edmonton, Dennis Bernstein of NHL Network reports.
Petersen was roughed up in his last outing, yielding five goals on 34 shots in a Feb. 18 loss to the Jets. The 25-year-old has allowed 11 goals in three starts since being recalled earlier this month. A matchup against the Connor McDavid and the Oilers won't make things much easier for Petersen.
