Petersen will start Saturday's home game against Detroit, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Petersen last played Nov. 1 in a 5-2 loss to Dallas. He has a 3-2-0 record this season with a 4.30 GAA and an .868 save percentage. Petersen posted a 21-save shutout win against the Red Wings last season. Detroit has lost two straight contests (0-1-1) going into Saturday's matchup with the Kings, scoring just two goals in each game.