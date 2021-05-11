Petersen gave up two goals on 19 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.

Petersen wasn't bad, keeping the Blues off the board in the first two periods. They beat him early in the third and again within the first minute of overtime to stick the 26-year-old with the loss. Petersen has a 9-17-5 record with a 2.79 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 34 contests. The Iowa native is a risky fantasy play should he start one or both of the Kings' last two games against the Avalanche on Wednesday and Thursday.