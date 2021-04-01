Petersen stopped 40 of 42 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Petersen gave up goals to William Karlsson and Shea Theodore, but the goalie made sure to maintain the Kings' lead throughout the contest. The 26-year-old Petersen has won three of his last four starts, allowing only eight goals in that span. The Iowa native improved to 7-7-4 with a 2.51 GAA and a .925 save percentage in 19 appearances. With the Kings hosting the Sharks for a back-to-back Friday and Saturday, expect Petersen and Jonathan Quick to split the next two games.