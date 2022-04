Petersen will guard the road goal in Vancouver on Thursday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Petersen will get the second half of a back-to-back after Jonathan Quick beat the Kraken on Wednesday. The 27-year-old Petersen has lost his share of playing time lately -- this is his first appearance since April 13, which was a relief outing. The Canucks don't have much of anything to play for, but it's unclear how Petersen will respond to two weeks of not playing.