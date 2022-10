Petersen (lower body) is expected to start Tuesday's preseason road game versus the Ducks, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Petersen is likely to get the full game Tuesday, which will be his second preseason appearance. He was injured in his first exhibition game of the year against the Golden Knights, exiting that game after one period. The 27-year-old enters 2022-23 in a tandem with Jonathan Quick for playing time in goal.