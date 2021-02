Petersen made 22 saves in a 4-2 victory over the Coyotes on Saturday.

He was beaten twice on the power play, but held off the desert dawgs at even strength. Petersen and Jonathan Quick have formed a strong tandem and actually have the lowly Kings in fourth in the West division. Petersen is now 3-4-1 with a strong 2.43 GAA and .926 save percentage.