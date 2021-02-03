Petersen allowed two goals on 42 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Petersen has played well through four games this season, allowing nine goals on 128 shots for a .930 save percentage. Unfortunately for Petersen, the Kings have given him just six goals of support across his four starts. With little help from his teammates, Petersen's ratios are fine, but his record leaves plenty to be desired. If he keeps playing well, he could chip away at Jonathan Quick's playing time. For now, the 26-year-old Petersen's fantasy appeal is limited to deeper formats.