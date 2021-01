Petersen (undisclosed) was placed on non-roster injured reserve Wednesday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Petersen's IR designation could see Troy Grosenick start the year as the No. 2 behind Jonathan Quick, though players on non-roster, IR can be activated at any point. If the youngster is out too long, it may impact his ability to see action as the backup, though there likely won't be too many starts available unless Quick picks up an injury.