Petersen is one of three Kings expected to return to the ice after meeting the standards of the league's COVID-19 protocols, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports

With No. 3 netminder Troy Grosenick hitting the waiver wire Friday, it's safe to say the Kings don't expect any setbacks that would keep Petersen from dressing Saturday. Jonathan Quick is still the expected starter, though, so don't count on Petersen as your netminder Saturday in daily leagues. If he's on your roster in redraft leagues and one of your other goalies doesn't play Saturday, it should be safe to activate Petersen on the off-chance that Quick has a bad night and gets pulled.