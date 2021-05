Petersen allowed six goals on 37 shots in Wednesday's 6-0 loss to the Avalanche.

Petersen will likely end the season on a four-game losing streak (0-3-1), as Troy Grosenick is already confirmed to start Thursday's season finale versus the Avalanche. The 26-year-old Petersen posted a 9-18-5 record with a 2.89 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 35 appearances. Petersen figures to play a large role for the Kings again in 2021-22.