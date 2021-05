Petersen allowed six goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Ducks.

Petersen allowed the first four goals of the game, and by the time the Kings' offense got going, it was too late to reverse the result. The 26-year-old netminder dropped to 8-15-4 with a 2.86 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 29 appearances. His losing skid is at four games now -- that's not what fantasy managers wanted to see during the virtual playoffs.