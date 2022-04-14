Petersen allowed six goals on 25 shots in relief of Jonathan Quick in Wednesday's 9-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Petersen entered midway through the first period and promptly gave up a goal on the first shot he faced. The 27-year-old ended up taking the loss, as the Kings' three goals got Quick off the hook. Petersen has now lost three straight appearances, dropping to 20-14-1 with a 2.90 GAA and an .895 save percentage in a career-high 36 games. The Kings' next game is Saturday at home versus the Blue Jackets, a much more favorable matchup than the one they had Wednesday.