Petersen gave up three goals on 30 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Petersen started both games of a back-to-back Friday and Saturday, and he took a pair of 3-2 losses for his trouble. The 26-year-old dropped to 9-17-4 with a 2.82 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 33 appearances. As long as Jonathan Quick (upper body) is out, Petersen appears set for a workhorse role to close out the season.