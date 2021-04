Petersen allowed four goals on 28 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Petersen has fallen apart lately with 10 goals allowed during his three-game losing streak. He dropped to 7-10-4 with a 2.63 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 22 appearances this year. With the second half of a back-to-back versus the Sharks set for Saturday, Jonathan Quick will likely make the next start for the Kings.