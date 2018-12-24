Petersen made 22 saves on 25 shots and escaped with a 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights Sunday.

Sunday wasn't the kind of performance Petersen needs if he's going to win more starts from Jonathan Quick. Instead of impressing, he needed the Kings to bail him out after conceding thrice to a less-than-stellar attack from Vegas, which isn't a great sign. Quick remains firmly entrenched as L.A.'s top goaltender, and Petersen's value is limited at best in most leagues.