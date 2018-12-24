Kings' Cal Petersen: Lucks out in Vegas
Petersen made 22 saves on 25 shots and escaped with a 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights Sunday.
Sunday wasn't the kind of performance Petersen needs if he's going to win more starts from Jonathan Quick. Instead of impressing, he needed the Kings to bail him out after conceding thrice to a less-than-stellar attack from Vegas, which isn't a great sign. Quick remains firmly entrenched as L.A.'s top goaltender, and Petersen's value is limited at best in most leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...