Kings' Cal Petersen: Makes 34 saves in first NHL win
Petersen stopped 34 of 35 shots, and both attempts he faced in the shootout, during Friday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.
The 24-year-old got beaten early in the third period by Brandon Saad to tie the score at 1-1, but he shut down the Chicago attack after that -- including stops against Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews in the shootout -- to record his first career NHL victory. The Kings are scrambling for help in net with both Jonathan Quick and Jack Campbell on IR with knee injuries, so the door is open for Petersen to seize the starting job from Peter Budaj if he continues to perform.
