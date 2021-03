Petersen stopped 41 of 42 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

For the third time in his last four outings, Petersen allowed just one goal. The 26-year-old goalie was locked in throughout the game to improve to 6-6-4 through 17 appearances. He has a 2.45 GAA and a .926 save percentage this season. The Kings travel to San Jose to complete a back-to-back Monday, which will likely see Jonathan Quick get the starting nod while Petersen should see some well-earned rest.