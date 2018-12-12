Petersen stopped 43 of 47 shots Tuesday, but it wasn't enough in a 4-3 overtime loss to Buffalo.

Petersen has performed admirably this season despite the poor team surrounding him. Even with Jonathan Quick returning, Petersen has been more than capable of standing up to the barrage that the Kings' goaltender has had to face this season. With a .940 save percentage in his past four games, he's worth starting even if his team isn't likely to get him many wins.