Kings' Cal Petersen: Makes 43 stops in defeat
Petersen stopped 43 of 47 shots Tuesday, but it wasn't enough in a 4-3 overtime loss to Buffalo.
Petersen has performed admirably this season despite the poor team surrounding him. Even with Jonathan Quick returning, Petersen has been more than capable of standing up to the barrage that the Kings' goaltender has had to face this season. With a .940 save percentage in his past four games, he's worth starting even if his team isn't likely to get him many wins.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...