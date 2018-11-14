Petersen stopped 15 of 16 shots in relief of Peter Budaj during Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Toronto.

Petersen looked strong after replacing Budaj less than five minutes into the second period. He struggled with AHL Ontario thus far this season with a .881 save percentage in 10 games. Therefore, confidence in Petersen should be hindered if he gets a start on the Kings' upcoming road trip, which begins Friday in Chicago.