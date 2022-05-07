Petersen allowed four goals on 20 shots in relief of Jonathan Quick in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 3.

Petersen entered the game with the Kings already down 4-0, and it didn't get much better on his watch. This was his first playoff appearance at the NHL level. The 27-year-old didn't see much work down the stretch in the regular season, but head coach Todd McLellan may be willing to turn to Petersen with Quick struggling and the Kings down 2-1 in their first-round series. Game 4 is Sunday in Los Angeles.