Petersen will make his first NHL start in Friday's road game against the Blackhawks, NHL.com's Scott King reports.

Petersen was pretty sharp in his NHL debut, turning aside 15 of 16 shots in relief of Peter Budaj during Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Toronto. The 24-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his first career win in a road matchup with a Chicago team that's only averaging 2.89 goals per game at home this campaign, 25th in the NHL.