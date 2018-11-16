Kings' Cal Petersen: Making first NHL start
Petersen will make his first NHL start in Friday's road game against the Blackhawks, NHL.com's Scott King reports.
Petersen was pretty sharp in his NHL debut, turning aside 15 of 16 shots in relief of Peter Budaj during Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Toronto. The 24-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his first career win in a road matchup with a Chicago team that's only averaging 2.89 goals per game at home this campaign, 25th in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...