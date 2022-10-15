Petersen will guard the road goal versus the Wild on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Jonathan Quick has lost both of the Kings' first two games, so Petersen will get a turn in goal. The 27-year-old had a 20-14-2 record, a 2.89 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 37 games last season. He's shown better earlier in his career, and Quick's early struggles leave the door open for Petersen to claim a starting role. The Wild should still present a tough challenge given the strength of their top line.