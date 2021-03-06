Petersen surrendered three goals on 22 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

Petersen came within 44 seconds of getting the win, but David Perron scored an equalizer late in the third period and Mike Hoffman won it for the Blues in overtime. This is the second consecutive overtime loss for Petersen, who slipped to 4-4-3 in 12 appearances this year. He has a 2.47 GAA and a .924 save percentage. The Kings have alternated Petersen and Jonathan Quick over the last eight games, so it'll likely be the latter in goal for Saturday's rematch with the Blues.