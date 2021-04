Petersen allowed four goals on 40 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Coyotes.

Petersen received little help of any kind -- this was the ninth time in 27 appearances he faced 40 shots. It was also the fourth time he got one goal or less from the Kings' offense. The 26-year-old slipped to 8-13-4 with a 2.74 GAA and a .917 save percentage this season.