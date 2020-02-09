Kings' Cal Petersen: Not a miracle worker
Petersen made 31 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Devils on Saturday.
It was his season debut. Petersen got no help from his teammates, who struggled to even have decent chances, let alone shots. He's not the best fantasy option -- the Kings are 1-8-1 in their past 10 games and Petersen isn't a miracle worker.
