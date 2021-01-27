Petersen logged 32 saves Tuesday in a 2-1 win over the Wild.

After taking the loss in each of his first two starts of the season, Petersen got into the win column with a stellar effort that earned him No. 1 star of the game. He was perfect through two periods before allowing a wraparound goal to Joel Eriksson Ek just 69 seconds into the final frame. Petersen performed well the previous two seasons in spot duty behind Jonathan Quick, posting a .923 save percentage over 19 appearances, and could claim a bigger share of the goaltending pie with more performances like this one.