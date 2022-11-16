According to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site, Petersen was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to guard the road goal during Wednesday's matchup with Edmonton.

Petersen wasn't great in his last start Saturday against Detroit, surrendering three goals on just 21 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The 28-year-old goaltender will try to secure a second straight victory in a road matchup with an Oilers team that's averaging 3.78 goals per game at home this season, seventh in the NHL.