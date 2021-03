Petersen will protect the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Avalanche, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports.

Petersen's best effort wasn't good enough in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Avalanche, as he stopped 44 of 45 shots. The Avalanche's high-powered offense figures to keep Petersen busy yet again Sunday. He's a risky play for fantasy purposes, though he's been up to the task this year with a .920 save percentage over 14 appearances.