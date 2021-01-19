Petersen will defend the home net in Tuesday's matchup against the Wild, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Petersen made 18 starts over the past two seasons, and he was quite impressive in the small sample, generating a .923 save percentage, a 2.62 GAA and a 10-7-1 record. The 26-year-old should garner a handful of spot starts this season as he looks to prove he can eventually be Jonathan Quick's successor. However, Petersen will have his hands full Tuesday, as the Avalanche are one of the most talented offensive teams in the league.