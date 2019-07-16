Petersen secured a three-year, $2.575 million contract with Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Petersen performed well in his brief 11-game stint in the NHL last season, posting a 5-4-1 record and .924 save percentage. The 24-year-old will likely spend another year or two developing in the minors, though a strong showing in training camp could see him unseat Jack Campbell for the backup job behind Jonathan Quick.