Kings' Cal Petersen: Pens three-year deal
Petersen secured a three-year, $2.575 million contract with Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Petersen performed well in his brief 11-game stint in the NHL last season, posting a 5-4-1 record and .924 save percentage. The 24-year-old will likely spend another year or two developing in the minors, though a strong showing in training camp could see him unseat Jack Campbell for the backup job behind Jonathan Quick.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...