Petersen stopped all 15 shots he faced in relief of Jonathan Quick (upper body) in Monday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Quick was pulled from the game with an injury after two periods. Petersen stepped in and repelled a surge of shots from the Coyotes. While he won't get credit for the win, it was a great showing from Petersen. The 26-year-old lowered his GAA to 2.83 with a .914 save percentage in 30 outings. With the Kings well outside the playoff picture, Petersen could get an extended look as the primary starter if Quick's injury forces him to miss time. Troy Grosenick could also earn an appearance or two.