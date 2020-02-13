Kings' Cal Petersen: Picks up first win of season
Petersen stopped 35 of 38 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
Unlike in his first start of the year, Petersen received some goal support from the Kings on Wednesday. The 25-year-old has allowed three goals in each of his two games so far. He'll see spot-starting duties behind Jonathan Quick down the stretch.
