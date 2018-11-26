Kings' Cal Petersen: Picks up win over Edmonton
Petersen allowed two goals while making 32 saves during Sunday's 5-2 win over Edmonton.
Petersen allowed a goal in each of the first two periods before blanking the Oilers in the final frame to help the Kings pick up the win. The victory moves the goalie's record to 3-3-0 on the year.
